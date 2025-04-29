Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

The administration of former President Donald Trump has intensified its scrutiny of Harvard University, investigating whether the Harvard Law Review breached civil rights laws. This follows accusations that the journal prioritized articles by minority authors, raising questions of 'race-based discrimination'.

This legal drama unfolds as Harvard fights to unfreeze $2.3 billion in federal grants, critical for its medical and scientific research. The university accuses the administration of making unconstitutional demands that threaten academic freedom and governance.

At the heart of the issue are broader debates on campus expression and diversity policies, with the administration targeting Harvard for its handling of pro-Palestinian protests and diversity initiatives, asserting these as unfairly discriminatory against certain groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)