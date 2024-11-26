Left Menu

Recalling Indira Gandhi's Environmental Legacy

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh highlights former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's pioneering efforts in environmental preservation amidst India's ongoing ecological challenges. Ramesh reflects on her impactful policies and releases a new paperback edition of his book 'Indira Gandhi: A Life in Nature,' available in multiple languages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 17:58 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 17:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jairam Ramesh, a Congress leader and former environment minister, emphasized the enduring relevance of Indira Gandhi's environmental initiatives on Tuesday. As India grapples with successive ecological crises, Ramesh noted Gandhi's steadfast dedication to preserving ecological balance through tangible actions.

Ramesh expressed delight over the new paperback release of his book, 'Indira Gandhi: A Life in Nature.' The book, initially published in English hardcover in November 2017, is now available in multiple Indian languages including Hindi and Marathi.

On Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary, Ramesh underscored her crucial role in shaping environmental laws and institutions, criticizing recent systematic assaults on these frameworks. He lauded Indira Gandhi as a committed naturalist whose legacy is increasingly pertinent as environmental challenges intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)

