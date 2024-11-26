Left Menu

Gareth Southgate's Journey Beyond the Football Pitch

Gareth Southgate, former England football coach, is reflecting on his future outside of soccer. After departing the role following the European Championship final, Southgate is exploring new purposes and focusing on charitable work. He advises open-minded exploration to find one’s path.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 26-11-2024 18:50 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 18:50 IST
Gareth Southgate
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Five months post-departure from his role as England's football coach, Gareth Southgate contemplates life beyond the soccer field. Despite speculations of a return through Manchester United, his path remains undefined.

In a reflective LinkedIn post, Southgate expressed a search for a new life 'purpose' following his tenure, from 2016 to 2024, marked by intense scrutiny.

While England transitions with new management, Southgate devotes time to charity work, embracing a phase of exploration and advising others to seek varied experiences before choosing their next direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

