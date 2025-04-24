Ukraine's GDP Warrants: A Financial Tangle Amidst Economic Recovery

Ukraine announced on Thursday that negotiations with holders of its $3.2 billion GDP-linked debt have ended without an agreement, intensifying the financial pressure on the war-stricken nation.

The GDP warrants, established in 2015, were designed to provide payouts when Ukraine's economic growth overcomes certain limits. Not included in the significant $20 billion bond restructuring of the previous year, these warrants demand a $542 million payout based on Ukraine's economic performance in 2023, where GDP witnessed a 5.3% growth.

The finance ministry indicated that the debt mechanisms were set for an era that doesn't align with today's reality, marked by a post-invasion economic rebound rather than genuine prosperity. Without restructuring, projected payouts could surpass $6.6 billion. Ukraine faces tough decisions on repayment, weighing options like bond exchange or moratorium extensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)