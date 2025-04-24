Supreme Court Judges Advocate for Access to Justice at NALSA Conference
Supreme Court judges B R Gavai and Surya Kant will participate in a conference organized by NALSA and GSLSA in Kevadia, Gujarat. The event will commemorate NALSA's 30 years of service and feature initiatives like the JAGRITI and DAWN schemes, enhancing legal access for the underprivileged.
Supreme Court judges B R Gavai and Surya Kant are set to attend a significant western regional conference organized by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority (GSLSA). The event will be held in Kevadia, Gujarat, this Saturday.
The conference aims to celebrate three decades of NALSA's dedication to advancing an inclusive legal system, focusing on delivering justice to marginalized communities. Among the anticipated launches is the JAGRITI scheme – Justice Awareness for Grassroots Rural Information and Transparency Initiative.
Additionally, the event will introduce pivotal programs such as the DAWN scheme, advocating for a drug-free India, and the SAMVAD initiative, strengthening access to justice for vulnerable communities. Attendees will witness a documentary on NALSA's journey and the release of the 'Speak Up' handbook on the POSH Act, 2013.
