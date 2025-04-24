High-Stakes Diplomacy: Michael Anton Leads Iran Nuclear Negotiations

Michael Anton, the policy planning director of the U.S. Department of State, is set to spearhead a crucial negotiation team in discussions with Iran over nuclear issues.

An official confirmed on Thursday that these expert-level U.S.-Iran talks will commence on Saturday. Concurrently, high-level nuclear discussions are also scheduled in Oman.

The progress aims to carve out a framework for a potential nuclear agreement, echoing sentiments from Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi following positive dialogues in Rome last week. This diplomatic stride signifies notable advancements in easing U.S.-Iran tensions, with Anton, a veteran negotiator and former White House spokesman under Trump, pivotal in this initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)