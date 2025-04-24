Supreme Court Greenlights UGC Regulations on Ragging, Discrimination

The Supreme Court has given the nod to the University Grants Commission (UGC) to proceed with its draft regulations for 2025, aimed at tackling issues such as ragging, sexual harassment, and discrimination based on caste, gender, and disability in higher education institutions.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh referenced a March 24 verdict that acknowledged student suicides in these institutions. It also established a national task force (NTF) to address the mental health challenges faced by students and prevent such tragedies.

Indira Jaising, representing the families of deceased students Rohith Vemula and Payal Tadvi, engaged in a heated exchange with Solicitor General Tushar Mehta over the merging of guidelines in the new regulations. The Court emphasized that any suggestions would be considered, while allowing the NTF to review the final regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)