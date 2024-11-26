Left Menu

Apology After Viral Video: Woman Confronts Kashmiri Sellers

A woman was filmed confronting Kashmiri shawl sellers in Himachal Pradesh, asking them to prove their nationality by saying 'Jai Shri Ram.' The video went viral on social media, sparking controversy. The woman later apologized, citing safety concerns over strangers, as highlighted by Nasir Khuehami from the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association.

Updated: 26-11-2024 19:33 IST
A viral video has stirred controversy as it captured a woman confronting two Kashmiri shawl sellers in Himachal Pradesh. The footage, which surfaced on social media, showed the woman telling the sellers to proclaim 'Jai Shri Ram' as proof of their nationality.

The incident, believed to have occurred in either Hamirpur or Kangra districts, ignited debates on social platforms. Nasir Khuehami, the national convenor of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, spotlighted the issue.

Amid the uproar, the woman issued a 49-second apology video, admitting her mistake and attributing her actions to concerns about safety, as many women in the village live alone and fear strangers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

