'Pran Shakti: Unmasking India's Invisible Life Force'

India's spiritual essence, termed as 'pran shakti', remains obscured due to cultural conditioning, said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday.

During a Delhi University event, Bhagwat emphasized this life force propels India to aid others globally, without bias towards allies or adversaries.

The event marked the launch of 'Banayein Jivan Pranvaan', authored by Mukul Kanitkar, appreciating the symbiosis of spirituality and science in Indian thought and practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)