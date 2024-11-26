Left Menu

'Pran Shakti: Unmasking India's Invisible Life Force'

Mohan Bhagwat, RSS chief, highlighted India's 'pran shakti', an unseen life force, urging people to engage in spiritual practices to realize it. He addressed an event at Delhi University launching the book 'Banayein Jivan Pranvaan', which explores spiritual and scientific linkages of Indian traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 22:25 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 22:25 IST
India's spiritual essence, termed as 'pran shakti', remains obscured due to cultural conditioning, said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday.

During a Delhi University event, Bhagwat emphasized this life force propels India to aid others globally, without bias towards allies or adversaries.

The event marked the launch of 'Banayein Jivan Pranvaan', authored by Mukul Kanitkar, appreciating the symbiosis of spirituality and science in Indian thought and practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

