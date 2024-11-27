ATLAS uGDX Students Propel India to NASA Rover Challenge Milestone

Mumbai: In a groundbreaking achievement, students from ATLAS uGDX – School of Technology have secured a prestigious spot in NASA's 2025 Human Exploration Rover Challenge (HERC). This marks ATLAS uGDX as the only Indian university to achieve this milestone, setting them apart as one of the three global contenders in the challenge's Remote Controlled division.

The 15-member team will creatively design and build a rover capable of navigating Mars-like terrains remotely. Their rover must expertly handle obstacles like rocks and craters and perform tasks such as collecting scientific samples. This accomplishment not only represents the students' technical acumen but also elevates Indian representation at an international level.

The initiative has been praised by Siddharth Shahani, Co-founder and Executive President of ATLAS SkillTech University. He noted the leadership and vision of the students and emphasized the university's commitment to providing mentorship and resources to these young innovators. The challenge serves as a platform for promoting STEM education globally, encouraging greater interest in the vital fields of science and technology.

