Honoring the Legacy: National Milk Day Celebrations at ICAR-NDRI

The ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute celebrated National Milk Day, marking the birth anniversary of Verghese Kurien, pivotal in India's dairy revolution. The event emphasized the need for collaboration among researchers and industry members to address challenges in the dairy sector, spotlighting Kurien's contributions and new dairy product innovations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karnal | Updated: 27-11-2024 15:05 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 15:05 IST
Verghese Kurien
  • Country:
  • India

The ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) marked National Milk Day by celebrating the 103rd birth anniversary of Verghese Kurien, renowned as the 'Father of the White Revolution in India'. The focus was on his immense contributions to the dairy sector.

Held on Tuesday, the event featured Padma Shri recipient Kanwal Singh Chauhan as the guest of honour, alongside G S Rajorhia from the National Dairy Development Board as the chief guest. Dheer Singh, Director of ICAR-NDRI, called for joint efforts to tackle key challenges affecting the dairy industry.

The celebration also spotlighted research and innovation, with the launch of millet milk protein-based cookies by Smillets, an NDRI Agri-Business Incubator start-up, illustrating the fusion of scientific progress and practical application in dairy production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

