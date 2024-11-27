Reopening the Himalayas: Mangan District Welcomes Tourists Again

The scenic Himalayan destinations of the Mangan district in Sikkim are set to welcome tourists once again starting December 1. This decision comes as the region recovers from severe landslides that had prompted a five-month suspension of tourism activities.

Principal Secretary of Tourism and Civil Aviation, CS Rao, confirmed the phased reopening after a comprehensive assessment of the current road conditions. The administration plans to introduce measures ensuring a seamless experience for visitors eager to explore sites such as Yumthang and Guru Dongmar Lake.

Efforts by the Border Roads Organization have been pivotal in restoring road connectivity, enhancing access to the district. These infrastructure improvements aim to facilitate the safe and efficient movement of tourists keen to experience the natural beauty of North Sikkim.

