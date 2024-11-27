Left Menu

Universal Pictures Denies Pay Disparity in 'Wicked' Film

Universal Pictures strongly refutes claims of wage disparity between stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in the 'Wicked' movie. The studio's spokesperson calls these allegations false. Both actresses reportedly received equal pay for their roles in the upcoming film adaptation directed by Jon M. Chu.

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo (Photo/instagram/@wickedmovie). Image Credit: ANI
Universal Pictures has firmly dismissed reports suggesting a pay gap between 'Wicked' film stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. According to a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter, these allegations are unfounded. Both actresses, portraying Elphaba and Glinda respectively, were reportedly compensated equally for their performances.

Speculation regarding the actresses' salaries emerged on social media platforms like TikTok and Reddit, claiming a significant difference in pay scales. Such unverified claims suggested Grande received $15 million, whereas Erivo was paid $1 million, fueling a social media frenzy and prompting news outlets to cover the controversy.

The movie, directed by Jon M. Chu, is a cinematic adaptation of Gregory Maguire's novel. The film features a star-studded cast, including Jeff Goldblum and Michelle Yeoh. Additionally, Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox collaborated on the screenplay, with Oscar-winner Stephen Schwartz adapting the musical score for the film.

