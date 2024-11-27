Left Menu

Punjab's Transformation into a Farm Tourism Hub

Punjab is evolving into a farm tourism hub due to state policies, says Tourism Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond. The state promotes farm and agrotourism, enhancing local economies and improving farmers' incomes. Initiatives include a Water and Adventure Tourism Policy and showcasing Punjab's culture at trade fairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 20:50 IST
Punjab's Transformation into a Farm Tourism Hub
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab is swiftly emerging as a farm tourism hub in India, driven by policy reforms spearheaded by the state government, according to Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond. Speaking at Punjab Day celebrations during the India International Trade Fair, the minister emphasized strategic initiatives enhancing tourism and developing a vibrant 'Rangla Punjab.'

Minister Sond outlined efforts to foster farm, rural, and agrotourism, highlighting how these initiatives bolster the local economy and increase farmers' incomes. Notably, Hansali village in the Fatehgarh Sahib district was recognized as the best village in India, reflecting the success of these policies.

Further boosting tourism, the state introduced the Water and Adventure Tourism Policy, promoting river rafting, boating, and water sports. The Punjab pavilion at the fair, featuring various departmental exhibits, illustrated the state's cultural richness and innovation. Celebrating the occasion, singer Lakhwinder Wadali captivated audiences with soulful Sufi music.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024