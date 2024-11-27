Punjab's Transformation into a Farm Tourism Hub

Punjab is swiftly emerging as a farm tourism hub in India, driven by policy reforms spearheaded by the state government, according to Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond. Speaking at Punjab Day celebrations during the India International Trade Fair, the minister emphasized strategic initiatives enhancing tourism and developing a vibrant 'Rangla Punjab.'

Minister Sond outlined efforts to foster farm, rural, and agrotourism, highlighting how these initiatives bolster the local economy and increase farmers' incomes. Notably, Hansali village in the Fatehgarh Sahib district was recognized as the best village in India, reflecting the success of these policies.

Further boosting tourism, the state introduced the Water and Adventure Tourism Policy, promoting river rafting, boating, and water sports. The Punjab pavilion at the fair, featuring various departmental exhibits, illustrated the state's cultural richness and innovation. Celebrating the occasion, singer Lakhwinder Wadali captivated audiences with soulful Sufi music.

(With inputs from agencies.)