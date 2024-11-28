Left Menu

Ghanavenothan Retnam: Maestro of Indian Classical Music Honored with Cultural Medallion

Renowned Indian classical musician Ghanavenothan Retnam received Singapore's highest arts accolade, the Cultural Medallion, for his significant contributions to Indian music. Retnam, a master of the bansuri, notably established Singapore's first Carnatic flute ensemble and merged musical traditions for acclaimed performances. Other artists were also recognized at the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 28-11-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 15:37 IST
Ghanavenothan Retnam, a towering figure in Indian classical music, has been awarded Singapore's highest arts accolade, the Cultural Medallion. Known for his mastery of the bansuri, Retnam has dedicated over four decades to promoting Indian classical music.

His achievements include founding Singapore's first Carnatic flute ensemble in 2019 and earning international recognition as a music director at Bhaskar's Arts Academy. His unique compositions, such as the fusion of Indian and Balinese music for 2010's 'Vinyaka', highlight his innovative approach.

In 2023, he collaborated on the dance-drama 'Radin Mas', blending various Southeast Asian musical traditions. The event also honored visual artist Siew Hock Meng and emerging talents with the Young Artist Award, emphasizing Singapore's rich cultural tapestry.

