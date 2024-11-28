Ghanavenothan Retnam: Maestro of Indian Classical Music Honored with Cultural Medallion

Ghanavenothan Retnam, a towering figure in Indian classical music, has been awarded Singapore's highest arts accolade, the Cultural Medallion. Known for his mastery of the bansuri, Retnam has dedicated over four decades to promoting Indian classical music.

His achievements include founding Singapore's first Carnatic flute ensemble in 2019 and earning international recognition as a music director at Bhaskar's Arts Academy. His unique compositions, such as the fusion of Indian and Balinese music for 2010's 'Vinyaka', highlight his innovative approach.

In 2023, he collaborated on the dance-drama 'Radin Mas', blending various Southeast Asian musical traditions. The event also honored visual artist Siew Hock Meng and emerging talents with the Young Artist Award, emphasizing Singapore's rich cultural tapestry.

