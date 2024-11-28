Left Menu

Coca-Cola: Celebrating 30 Years of Refreshment and Connection in India

For 30 years in India, Coca-Cola has strengthened its connection with diverse cultures and generations through its beverages, becoming integral to celebrations. With offerings like Coke Zero and Diet Coke, and initiatives such as Coke Studio Bharat, Coca-Cola celebrates India's cultural richness and fosters meaningful connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 17:59 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 17:59 IST
Coca-Cola: Celebrating 30 Years of Refreshment and Connection in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Since its launch in India in 1993, Coca-Cola's iconic red-and-white logo has become synonymous with everyday life and cultural festivities. The brand, with its diverse portfolio of beverages, has seamlessly integrated into the fabric of Indian society, playing a key role in celebrations and everyday moments.

From cheering at cricket matches to sharing a chilled Coke at a wedding, Coca-Cola has crafted experiences that resonate with India's rich diversity. Celebrating India's cultural richness, the brand has introduced initiatives like Coke Studio Bharat and collaborations with artists, fostering a spirit of inclusivity and creativity.

As India embarks on its journey toward greater growth, Coca-Cola remains a steadfast companion, embracing the 'real magic' in everyday connections. With its wide range of beverages and commitment to sustainable practices, the brand continues to refresh millions across the nation, marking every celebration uniquely Coca-Cola.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024