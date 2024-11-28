Coca-Cola: Celebrating 30 Years of Refreshment and Connection in India

Since its launch in India in 1993, Coca-Cola's iconic red-and-white logo has become synonymous with everyday life and cultural festivities. The brand, with its diverse portfolio of beverages, has seamlessly integrated into the fabric of Indian society, playing a key role in celebrations and everyday moments.

From cheering at cricket matches to sharing a chilled Coke at a wedding, Coca-Cola has crafted experiences that resonate with India's rich diversity. Celebrating India's cultural richness, the brand has introduced initiatives like Coke Studio Bharat and collaborations with artists, fostering a spirit of inclusivity and creativity.

As India embarks on its journey toward greater growth, Coca-Cola remains a steadfast companion, embracing the 'real magic' in everyday connections. With its wide range of beverages and commitment to sustainable practices, the brand continues to refresh millions across the nation, marking every celebration uniquely Coca-Cola.

