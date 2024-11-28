Odisha Declares 'The Sabarmati Report' Tax-Free

The Odisha government announced that the Hindi film 'The Sabarmati Report', depicting the 2002 Godhra train burning, will be tax-exempt in the state. This move aligns Odisha with six other BJP-ruled states supporting the film.

Odisha's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling made the announcement, leading to appreciation from producer Ektaa R Kapoor. The film, directed by Dheeraj Sarna, aims to unveil the historical event's intricate truth.

'The Sabarmati Report' features actors Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra, and producers express gratitude for the tax exemption, hoping it broadens the film's audience reach and understanding of this impactful historical moment.

(With inputs from agencies.)