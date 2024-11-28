Left Menu

Odisha Declares 'The Sabarmati Report' Tax-Free

The Odisha government has exempted the Hindi film 'The Sabarmati Report', portraying the 2002 Godhra train incident, from entertainment tax. This decision aligns Odisha with other BJP-led states supporting the film. Key figures involved include director Dheeraj Sarna and producer Ektaa R Kapoor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-11-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 18:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Odisha government announced that the Hindi film 'The Sabarmati Report', depicting the 2002 Godhra train burning, will be tax-exempt in the state. This move aligns Odisha with six other BJP-ruled states supporting the film.

Odisha's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling made the announcement, leading to appreciation from producer Ektaa R Kapoor. The film, directed by Dheeraj Sarna, aims to unveil the historical event's intricate truth.

'The Sabarmati Report' features actors Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra, and producers express gratitude for the tax exemption, hoping it broadens the film's audience reach and understanding of this impactful historical moment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

