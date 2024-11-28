Left Menu

Farmers Gear Up for Protest at Punjab CM's Residence Over Dallewal Incident

Farmers are set to protest at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence over the forcible removal of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal. They accuse the Aam Aadmi Party of aligning with the BJP-led Centre and demand Dallewal's release. Farmers plan further demonstrations, including a march toward Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-11-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 18:35 IST
Farmers Gear Up for Protest at Punjab CM's Residence Over Dallewal Incident
Farmers in Punjab have announced plans to protest at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence in Sangrur on December 1. This stems from the contentious removal of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal from a protest site, which has sparked outrage amongst the agricultural community.

Referring to the Aam Aadmi Party as the 'B team' of the BJP-led Centre, the farmers claim that the state government has betrayed them. Dallewal was removed before commencing a fast-unto-death, allegedly due to concerns about his health. Protesters accuse the government of detaining him at a Ludhiana hospital.

The farming community remains steadfast in their demands, seeking Dallewal's release and holding talks with the national government over various issues, including a legal guarantee for MSP. The protestors are prepared to intensify their efforts, culminating in a planned march to Delhi on December 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)

