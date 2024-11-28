A Melodic Tribute: SPB Memorial Concert in Bengaluru

A tribute concert honoring legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam is set to take place in Bengaluru at the Prestige Centre for Performing Arts on December 8, announced S P B Charan, the singer's son, on Thursday.

The concert aims not only to pay homage to SPB but also to generate funds for his memorial in Chennai, explained Charan. Designed by architect Vinu Daniel, this memorial is under construction on the family's farmland in Thamaraipakkam, near Chennai, featuring sustainable building methods.

Charan noted the choice of Bengaluru for this event stemmed from the enthusiasm of local Kannada artists keen on contributing to SPB's legacy. The concert lineup includes renowned singers like Rajesh Krishnan and Vijay Prakash, who will perform popular Kannada songs by SPB.

(With inputs from agencies.)