Joy on Rails: Santa Train Delivers Holiday Magic in Appalachia

The Santa Train, a cherished tradition in Appalachian Kentucky, Virginia, and Tennessee, marks its 82nd year, bringing gifts and joy to remote communities. Each year, CSX employees and volunteers distribute over 15 tons of gifts to children, fostering a sense of community and Christmas spirit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Onboardthesantatrain | Updated: 29-11-2024 11:12 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 11:12 IST
The Santa Train has become a heartfelt tradition in Appalachian Kentucky, Virginia, and Tennessee, celebrating its 82nd journey this year. It spreads joy by delivering gifts to small towns along a 110-mile stretch of the CSX rail line, nestled in coal-country river valleys.

The event draws generations of families who eagerly anticipate Santa's arrival by train each Saturday before Thanksgiving. Volunteers and CSX employees, including President and CEO Joe Hinrichs, hand out over 15 tons of gifts, creating unforgettable memories for children and adults alike.

In addition to distributing toys, the Santa Train fosters a strong sense of community. This year, it even inspired a special event in Erwin, Tennessee, complete with a holiday party and a visit from Santa, highlighting the enduring spirit of giving and togetherness.

