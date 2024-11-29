Bronze Idol's Homecoming: The Ashmolean's Repatriation Pact with Tamil Nadu
The Ashmolean Museum at Oxford University has agreed to return the trafficked Thirumangai Alwar bronze idol to Tamil Nadu. This decision follows the submission of evidence by the state Idol Wing CID. Additional efforts are underway to repatriate other stolen idols currently in international museums.
The Ashmolean Museum at Oxford University has committed to returning the Thirumangai Alwar bronze idol to Tamil Nadu, acknowledging it was trafficked from an ancient temple in Thanjavur district.
The museum has expressed its intention to cover all costs associated with the idol's repatriation, ensuring its return to its place of origin. This is a significant achievement for the Idol Wing CID's ongoing efforts to repatriate stolen idols.
Further investigations are underway to retrieve three more idols taken from the same temple, now housed in U.S. museums. Authorities are compiling comprehensive evidence to secure their return to India.
