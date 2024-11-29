Transforming Pilikula: Karnataka's Vision for a Global Tourism Hub
Karnataka Minister N S Boseraju announces plans to transform Pilikula Nisargadham in Mangaluru into a world-class tourist destination. The site's potential as a premier tourism hub was highlighted during a review meeting. A formal proposal will be submitted, with plans to appoint a consultant agency for project execution.
Karnataka's Minister N S Boseraju revealed plans on Friday to elevate Pilikula Nisargadham, a notable tourist attraction in Mangaluru, into a global destination originally opened by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in 2018.
As discussed in a Pilikula Development Authority meeting, the Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology, underscored its potential to become a leading tourism hub.
Boseraju indicated that a thorough blueprint for developing Pilikula Wildlife Sanctuary will be formulated, highlighting its spacious setting as ideal for an international-level attraction. Plans to submit a proposal in the state's upcoming budget were also mentioned.
