Transforming Pilikula: Karnataka's Vision for a Global Tourism Hub

Karnataka's Minister N S Boseraju revealed plans on Friday to elevate Pilikula Nisargadham, a notable tourist attraction in Mangaluru, into a global destination originally opened by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in 2018.

As discussed in a Pilikula Development Authority meeting, the Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology, underscored its potential to become a leading tourism hub.

Boseraju indicated that a thorough blueprint for developing Pilikula Wildlife Sanctuary will be formulated, highlighting its spacious setting as ideal for an international-level attraction. Plans to submit a proposal in the state's upcoming budget were also mentioned.

