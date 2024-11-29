Left Menu

Allu Arjun's Bollywood Breakthrough: 'Pushpa 2' Set to Captivate Nation

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun discusses his Bollywood aspirations as 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' gears up for nationwide release. With an ensemble cast and a seasoned crew, Arjun hopes to repeat the success of its predecessor, 'Pushpa: The Rise,' and make a lasting impact across India.

Updated: 29-11-2024 19:19 IST
Allu Arjun
  • Country:
  • India

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun expressed his initial doubts about breaking into Bollywood before the impending release of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. The film presents an opportunity for Arjun to connect with audiences across India, following the overwhelming success of the first installment, 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

Released in 2021 across multiple languages, 'Pushpa: The Rise' emerged as a blockbuster in the Hindi-speaking regions. Arjun, speaking at a promotional event, voiced optimism that the sequel would achieve similar triumph, further elevating the Telugu film industry on a national scale.

Directed by Sukumar, the film features returning stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. Arjun highlighted the collaborative efforts of the entire team, emphasizing its importance beyond individual contributions. The film is set for release on December 5, anticipated by fans nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

