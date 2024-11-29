Swift's Eras Tour Merchandise Sparks Black Friday Frenzy at Target
Target experiences a surge in customer traffic as exclusive Taylor Swift merchandise, including her Eras Tour book and new album, attracts fans early on Black Friday. The strategic collaboration aims to revitalize Target's sales amid a challenging retail climate. Merchandise will be available online starting Saturday.
In a bid to revamp its sales, Target collaborated with pop icon Taylor Swift to offer exclusive merchandise this Black Friday.
Die-hard fans braved the morning chill to grab items like Swift's Eras Tour book and Tortured Poets album, leading to early morning queues at Target stores nationwide.
With intense demand for Swift's products, Target responds by expanding online availability starting this Saturday, aiming to capitalize on the holiday shopping season.
