Swift's Eras Tour Merchandise Sparks Black Friday Frenzy at Target

In a bid to revamp its sales, Target collaborated with pop icon Taylor Swift to offer exclusive merchandise this Black Friday.

Die-hard fans braved the morning chill to grab items like Swift's Eras Tour book and Tortured Poets album, leading to early morning queues at Target stores nationwide.

With intense demand for Swift's products, Target responds by expanding online availability starting this Saturday, aiming to capitalize on the holiday shopping season.

(With inputs from agencies.)