Moana 2: A Pacific Cultural Homecoming

Auli'i Cravalho, reprising her role in 'Moana 2,' sees the sequel as a homecoming, intertwining personal and character growth with a celebration of Pan Pacific culture. Directed by Derrick Jr., Hand, and Ledoux Miller, the film focuses on Moana's journey, reconnecting islands disenchanted by the god Nalo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 21:58 IST
Auli'i Cravalho's return to the Walt Disney sequel 'Moana 2' represents a cultural homecoming for her and her iconic character. The film explores Moana's expansive journey and personal growth, coupled with a return to her community, as highlighted by Cravalho in an interview with Reuters.

Celebrating Pan Pacific and Pan Polynesian culture, the project holds personal significance for both the cast and creators. Unlike a mere professional endeavor, the film embodies a shared cultural experience accentuated by the directors Derrick Jr., Hand, and Ledoux Miller's commitment to Pacific Islander representation.

National Research Group forecasts 'Moana 2' to earn $145 million over the Thanksgiving weekend. The storyline follows Moana's quest, in which she gathers a crew to beat the curse of god Nalo. With music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, the film pays homage to its predecessor while integrating new cultural elements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

