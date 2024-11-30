A Cinematic Celebration: Kolkata Film Festival Unveils Global Delights
The 30th Kolkata International Film Festival will screen around 180 films from 29 countries, with France as the focus nation. The festival, set for December 4-11, features international and Indian competitions, tributes, and special events like the Satyajit Ray Memorial Lecture by R Balki.
The 30th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) is set to showcase a diverse array of cinematic works, with approximately 180 films from 29 countries. Festival chairman Goutam Ghose announced that France will be the spotlight nation, presenting 21 films during the event scheduled from December 4 to 11.
West Bengal minister and KIFF organizing committee member Aroop Biswas highlighted that the festival will include a mix of feature films, shorts, and documentaries, emphasizing its competitive sections. Notably, 42 feature films will compete in four categories, including the acclaimed international competition for the Royal Bengal Tiger Trophy.
The centenary tribute section will honor icons like Tapan Sinha and Marlon Brando, alongside a special tribute for recently deceased contributors such as Manoj Mitra. The event will commence with Tapan Sinha's 'Galpo Holeo Satti' and feature insightful discussions, including R Balki's Satyajit Ray Memorial Lecture and an interactive session with actress Vidya Balan.
