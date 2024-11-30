Left Menu

Hollywood Stalwart Adam Somner Succumbs to Thyroid Cancer at 57

Oscar-nominated producer and assistant director Adam Somner, known for his collaborations with iconic filmmakers like Spielberg, Scorsese, and Anderson, has passed away at age 57 from thyroid cancer. Somner's enduring legacy in film includes notable projects like 'Licorice Pizza' and Spielberg's 'Indiana Jones'.

Adam Somner (Image source: X) . Image Credit: ANI
Oscar-nominated producer Adam Somner, a respected figure in Hollywood, passed away at 57 after battling thyroid cancer. Somner collaborated extensively with acclaimed directors such as Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, and Paul Thomas Anderson.

His most recent work involved producing and assistant directing Anderson's forthcoming Warner Bros. film featuring Leonardo DiCaprio. Somner's career, which began in the United Kingdom, saw him involved in notable projects like 'Licorice Pizza', which earned an Oscar nomination for Best Picture.

Spielberg paid tribute to Somner, highlighting his unique contributions to filmmaking and his ability to unify the crew. Somner also worked with Ridley Scott on several films, remaining a revered figure in the industry. He is survived by his wife, children, and brother.

(With inputs from agencies.)

