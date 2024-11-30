Hollywood Stalwart Adam Somner Succumbs to Thyroid Cancer at 57

Oscar-nominated producer Adam Somner, a respected figure in Hollywood, passed away at 57 after battling thyroid cancer. Somner collaborated extensively with acclaimed directors such as Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, and Paul Thomas Anderson.

His most recent work involved producing and assistant directing Anderson's forthcoming Warner Bros. film featuring Leonardo DiCaprio. Somner's career, which began in the United Kingdom, saw him involved in notable projects like 'Licorice Pizza', which earned an Oscar nomination for Best Picture.

Spielberg paid tribute to Somner, highlighting his unique contributions to filmmaking and his ability to unify the crew. Somner also worked with Ridley Scott on several films, remaining a revered figure in the industry. He is survived by his wife, children, and brother.

