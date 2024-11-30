Embracing Tradition: Piyush Goyal Urges Shift in Convocation Attire

Union Minister Piyush Goyal called upon universities to abandon colonial-style convocation attire in favor of traditional Indian garments, suggesting alternatives such as salwar-kameez and kurta-pyjama. He made this appeal while addressing students at the Royal Global University's graduation ceremony.

Goyal encouraged graduates to seize opportunities from challenges, highlighting their role in shaping India's future. He praised the significant number of women graduates and stressed the importance of women-led development for the country's progress.

The minister advised students to focus on purpose, passion, and people, urging them to step beyond comfort zones to achieve success. Four eminent personalities received Honoris Causa degrees during the ceremony.

