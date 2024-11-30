Left Menu

Embracing Tradition: Piyush Goyal Urges Shift in Convocation Attire

Union Minister Piyush Goyal urged universities to replace colonial convocation attire with traditional Indian garments. At Royal Global University's convocation, he inspired students to turn crises into opportunities and emphasized women's role in India's development. Goyal encouraged graduates to embrace challenges, define their paths, and focus on purpose, passion, and people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 30-11-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 20:32 IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal called upon universities to abandon colonial-style convocation attire in favor of traditional Indian garments, suggesting alternatives such as salwar-kameez and kurta-pyjama. He made this appeal while addressing students at the Royal Global University's graduation ceremony.

Goyal encouraged graduates to seize opportunities from challenges, highlighting their role in shaping India's future. He praised the significant number of women graduates and stressed the importance of women-led development for the country's progress.

The minister advised students to focus on purpose, passion, and people, urging them to step beyond comfort zones to achieve success. Four eminent personalities received Honoris Causa degrees during the ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

