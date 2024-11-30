Arjun Kapoor Celebrates Cultural Extravaganza 'Rajadhiraj' Musical in Delhi

Actor Arjun Kapoor made a noteworthy appearance on Saturday evening at the musical show, 'Rajadhiraj: Love, Life, Leela', in Delhi, where he shared his enthusiasm with the media.

Expressing national pride, Kapoor commented, "I'm very, very proud as an Indian that we're able to bring a world-class show and celebrate the culture that we are born and brought up in." He emphasized the potential reach of the show across India, with Delhi marking just the inception. Visionary creator Dhanraj Nathwani's conceptualized musical premiered in Delhi, graced by the presence of Shahid Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar on its opening night.

Actor Shahid Kapoor, another prominent attendee, shared his sentiments, calling it "a great opportunity to watch in Delhi." He reflected on the inspirational themes, noting the mix of exemplary qualities, both profound and playful, showcased in the performance. 'Rajadhiraaj: Love. Life. Leela', dedicated to Shri Krishna's legacy, was masterfully executed, as recalled by Kapoor. With Bhoomi Nathwani as the Executive Producer, the show captivated audiences with its depiction of Shri Krishna's life and lessons.

Behind the scenes, the musical's narrative is penned by acclaimed screenwriter Prasoon Joshi and directed by seasoned theater expert Shruti Sharma. Creative production is led by Parthiv Gohil and Viral Rachh, with National Award-winning writer Raam Mori providing detailed research. Distinguished costume designer Neeta Lulla crafted over 1,800 unique garments to animate the mythical roles.

Featuring a cast of over 180 performers, 'Rajadhiraj: Love, Life, Leela' spans from Vrindavan to Mathura and Vraj to Dwarka, mesmerizing audiences with 20 original tracks by Sachin-Jigar. These works fuse Western symphonic accents with Indian classical melodies, amplifying the production's allure at Delhi's Grand Theatre. Following a celebrated stint at Mumbai's Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, this grand theatrical event will continue its thrilling run in the national capital until December 8. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)