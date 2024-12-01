Left Menu

Royal Resilience: Princess Kate's Message of Love at Christmas Carol Service

Princess Kate delivers a heartfelt message emphasizing the power of love during the upcoming 'Together At Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey. Her return marks a significant event as she resumes royal engagements after preventative chemotherapy. The concert will be broadcast on ITV Christmas Eve.

Updated: 01-12-2024 03:31 IST
In a heartfelt declaration, Britain's Princess Kate emphasized love as the most profound gift people can offer one another, preceding her anticipated annual Christmas carol service. The event, set for Dec. 6 at London's renowned Westminster Abbey, marks Kate's significant return to royal duties after undergoing preventative chemotherapy for cancer treatment.

Addressed to 1,600 invitees, Kate's letter reiterated themes of love and empathy, topics she has personally discussed amidst her health journey. The Princess of Wales highlighted Christmas as a moment for celebration, introspection, and respite from daily life's demands, urging a focus on love over fear.

In a noteworthy participation, Prince William, who acknowledged the challenges faced by the royal family this year, will read at the service. Additionally, Olympic cycling champion Chris Hoy, now confronting terminal cancer, will light a candle. The service, titled 'Together At Christmas', will air on Britain's ITV on Christmas Eve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

