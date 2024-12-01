A Heartfelt Tribute: Zayn Malik Honors Liam Payne During Tour

Singer Zayn Malik took a poignant moment to honor his late friend and ex-One Direction bandmate Liam Payne during his 'Stairway to the Sky' tour stop in Wolverhampton, England, Payne's hometown, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Payne tragically passed away on October 16 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, at the age of 31. Before performing his heartfelt ballad "iT's YoU," Malik addressed the crowd on Friday.

"So, I've been doing something at the end of the show every night, and it's being dedicated to my brother Liam Payne. Rest in peace. I hope you're seeing this in your hometown tonight, Wolverhampton, this is for you Liam," Malik expressed. Earlier, during his Leeds concert, Malik projected the words "Liam Payne, 1993-2024. Love you bro," alongside a heart on stage.

Malik also announced the postponement of the U.S. leg of his tour following Payne's death through an Instagram Story. "Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I've made the decision to postpone the US leg of the Stairway to the Sky Tour. The dates are being rescheduled for January. Your tickets will remain valid for the new dates. Love you all and thank you for your understanding." Just one day after Payne's passing, Malik posted a social media tribute to Payne, remembering their time together.

"When I was missing home as a 17-year-old kid, you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile," Malik shared. He praised Payne's talent, calling him the "most qualified" member of One Direction, and spoke of his regret over missed conversations. "I lost a brother when you left us and can't explain to you what I'd give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly." Payne, an original member of One Direction, died on October 16 after falling from a third-floor balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The Hollywood Reporter indicated that Payne sustained severe injuries from the fall, and investigations confirmed he was under the influence of narcotics. The tragic incident resulted in the arrests of a hotel employee and an alleged drug dealer, according to reports from Argentina.

(With inputs from agencies.)