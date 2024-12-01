Left Menu

Princess Aiko: Navigating Tradition and Modernity in Japan's Imperial Family

Princess Aiko, daughter of Emperor Naruhito, turns 23 as she takes on more official duties amidst uncertainty over her future in Japan's imperial family. Aiko must renounce her royal status if she marries outside the family, a rule many Japanese wish to change to allow female succession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 01-12-2024 10:14 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 10:14 IST
In a significant milestone, Japan's Princess Aiko celebrated her 23rd birthday, stepping further into her burgeoning role in the imperial family amidst ongoing debates about her future role. As the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, she engages actively in official responsibilities after her recent university graduation, including unique cultural experiences like crafting washi paper at official events.

Current Japanese law stipulates that Aiko must relinquish her royal status upon marrying outside the imperial family, sparking public support for revising the legislation to allow female succession. However, conservative elements within the ruling party maintain a staunch stance on male-only succession, highlighting the precarious transformation awaiting Japan's dwindling imperial circle, which currently holds just sixteen members, four of whom are male.

Despite a recent UN report urging Japan to support female emperors for gender equality, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi dismissed the recommendations, emphasizing that imperial succession reflects core national identity and lies outside constitutional reforms. The discourse continues, with Crown Prince Akishino highlighting the human elements of the royal succession challenges facing the family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

