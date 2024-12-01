Left Menu

Running for Change: Patna Marathon 2024 Promotes Addiction-Free Bihar

The Patna Marathon 2024 aimed to raise awareness against addiction, attracting a wide range of participants. The event was flagged off by Saina Nehwal and Bihar's minister Ratnesh Sada. It emphasized community efforts toward a healthy, addiction-free society, aligning with the state's prohibition policy.

01-12-2024
In an inspiring event aimed at combating addiction, the 'Patna Marathon 2024' drew a significant crowd in the state capital on Sunday. The marathon was officially flagged off by renowned badminton player Saina Nehwal and Bihar's Prohibition, Excise and Registration minister, Ratnesh Sada, at the historic Gandhi Maidan.

This year's theme, 'Run for addiction-free Bihar,' resonated with participants, encompassing college students, young athletes, officials, and senior citizens. Organized collaboratively by the state government's Prohibition, Excise and Registration department and SBI, the marathon featured four competitive distances: a full marathon, a half marathon, a 10 km, and a 5 km run.

The marathon underscored Bihar's commitment to prohibition and a healthier society, aligning with the state's April 2016 alcohol ban. Endorsements from participants and organizers highlighted the community's dedication to these goals, reinforcing Bihar's leadership in promoting an addiction-free environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

