Najma Heptulla's Momentous Journey and the Downturn of the Congress

Najma Heptulla, in her autobiography 'In Pursuit of Democracy: Beyond Party Lines,' narrates her journey to becoming the Inter-Parliamentary Union president. She recalls her disappointment with Sonia Gandhi's inaccessibility and critiques the shift in Congress's communication culture. Her book highlights her achievements and political insights.

New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2024 13:01 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 13:01 IST
Najma Heptulla, a prominent Indian political figure, delves into her illustrious career and moments of disillusionment with the Congress in her latest autobiography, 'In Pursuit of Democracy: Beyond Party Lines.'

She recounts a significant achievement when she became the first Indian president of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in 1999, marking a milestone in her political journey.

Heptulla criticizes Sonia Gandhi's leadership, citing a lack of direct communication and strategic vision within Congress, and emphasizes the importance of open dialogue for a party's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

