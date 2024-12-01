Najma Heptulla's Momentous Journey and the Downturn of the Congress
Najma Heptulla, in her autobiography 'In Pursuit of Democracy: Beyond Party Lines,' narrates her journey to becoming the Inter-Parliamentary Union president. She recalls her disappointment with Sonia Gandhi's inaccessibility and critiques the shift in Congress's communication culture. Her book highlights her achievements and political insights.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2024 13:01 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 13:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Najma Heptulla, a prominent Indian political figure, delves into her illustrious career and moments of disillusionment with the Congress in her latest autobiography, 'In Pursuit of Democracy: Beyond Party Lines.'
She recounts a significant achievement when she became the first Indian president of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in 1999, marking a milestone in her political journey.
Heptulla criticizes Sonia Gandhi's leadership, citing a lack of direct communication and strategic vision within Congress, and emphasizes the importance of open dialogue for a party's success.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bitcoin Scandal Rocks Indian Politics Amid Maharashtra Elections
Regional Parties Cement Future in Indian Politics Amid Assembly Elections
Priyanka Gandhi's Triumph in Wayanad: A New Chapter in Indian Politics
Bronze Tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Odisha
Priyanka Gandhi: A New Era in Indian Politics