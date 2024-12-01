Najma Heptulla's Momentous Journey and the Downturn of the Congress

Najma Heptulla, a prominent Indian political figure, delves into her illustrious career and moments of disillusionment with the Congress in her latest autobiography, 'In Pursuit of Democracy: Beyond Party Lines.'

She recounts a significant achievement when she became the first Indian president of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in 1999, marking a milestone in her political journey.

Heptulla criticizes Sonia Gandhi's leadership, citing a lack of direct communication and strategic vision within Congress, and emphasizes the importance of open dialogue for a party's success.

