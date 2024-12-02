Left Menu

Record-Breaking Thanksgiving Weekend: 'Moana 2' Leads the Box Office Charge

'Moana 2', the sequel to Disney's animated film, led a record-breaking Thanksgiving weekend at the box office, achieving $368 million in global sales. This resurgence in cinema visits provided hope for theaters, indicating a potential recovery from the pandemic and strike-induced setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 00:30 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 00:30 IST
Record-Breaking Thanksgiving Weekend: 'Moana 2' Leads the Box Office Charge

Disney's 'Moana 2' has made an impressive mark in the annals of box office history, raking in $368 million globally over its debut weekend. This animated sequel, featuring Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson, has surpassed expectations, contributing significantly to the most lucrative Thanksgiving weekend ever recorded.

Initially intended for Disney+ streaming service, 'Moana 2' achieved $221 million in domestic sales from Wednesday to Sunday. Those figures bested the $125 million earned by 'Frozen 2' in 2019. The full Thanksgiving weekend ticket sales reached $420 million, crushing the previous 2018 record of $315.6 million.

This cinematic resurgence post-COVID-19 closures and industry strikes is a beacon of hope for Hollywood studios and cinemas. Despite the ongoing challenges, the success of films like 'Moana 2,' 'Wicked,' and 'Gladiator II' exemplifies the enduring allure of theatrical releases. Paul Dergarabedian anticipates continued strong sales fueled by upcoming hits like 'Kraven the Hunter' and 'Mufasa: The Lion King.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024