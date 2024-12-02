Record-Breaking Thanksgiving Weekend: 'Moana 2' Leads the Box Office Charge

Disney's 'Moana 2' has made an impressive mark in the annals of box office history, raking in $368 million globally over its debut weekend. This animated sequel, featuring Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson, has surpassed expectations, contributing significantly to the most lucrative Thanksgiving weekend ever recorded.

Initially intended for Disney+ streaming service, 'Moana 2' achieved $221 million in domestic sales from Wednesday to Sunday. Those figures bested the $125 million earned by 'Frozen 2' in 2019. The full Thanksgiving weekend ticket sales reached $420 million, crushing the previous 2018 record of $315.6 million.

This cinematic resurgence post-COVID-19 closures and industry strikes is a beacon of hope for Hollywood studios and cinemas. Despite the ongoing challenges, the success of films like 'Moana 2,' 'Wicked,' and 'Gladiator II' exemplifies the enduring allure of theatrical releases. Paul Dergarabedian anticipates continued strong sales fueled by upcoming hits like 'Kraven the Hunter' and 'Mufasa: The Lion King.'

(With inputs from agencies.)