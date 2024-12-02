Left Menu

Huanyu Entertainment Shines at 29th Asian Television Awards

Huanyu Entertainment attended the 29th Asian Television Awards, showcasing its pioneering ''film & TV + intangible cultural heritage'' approach. The company continues to produce quality dramas that promote cultural exchange. With 60+ successful dramas, it's expanding into music, stage plays, and cultural tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 02-12-2024 10:27 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 10:27 IST
Huanyu Entertainment made a significant impact at the 29th Asian Television Awards held in Jakarta, marking its presence as a leader in international TV series communication and cultural exchange. The company's acclaimed production, The Double, secured five prestigious nominations.

Over the past 12 years, Huanyu Entertainment has been at the forefront of drama production by integrating film, TV, and intangible cultural heritage to tell engaging Chinese stories. The Double's nominations highlight the company's commitment to crossing cultural boundaries through its high-quality productions.

Looking to the future, Huanyu Entertainment aims to delve deeper into the realms of music, stage plays, and cultural tourism, continuing its mission of fostering international collaboration and maintaining leadership in content innovation and cultural dissemination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

