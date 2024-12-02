Left Menu

MINI United: India's Biggest MINI Gathering Set for December 2024

MINI United is set to bring together MINI enthusiasts from across India in Bengaluru on December 7, 2024. This unique event aims to celebrate the spirit of the MINI community with activities, a massive MINI convoy, and connections among owners, creating unparalleled experiences for attendees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-12-2024 16:41 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 16:41 IST
MINI United: India's Biggest MINI Gathering Set for December 2024

Bengaluru is set to host the inaugural edition of MINI United, a landmark event for MINI enthusiasts across India. Scheduled for December 7, 2024, the gathering will see the largest-ever convoy of MINI cars, celebrating the brand's legacy and community spirit.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India, expressed that MINI United is about more than just cars; it's a celebration of individuals and their stories. The event will bring together MINI owners from cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kochi, fostering connections and sharing the vibrant spirit of the MINI community.

MINI United has made a mark globally, and this Indian iteration aims to create iconic moments by uniting MINI fans in a celebration of passion, individuality, and connection. For more details, potential attendees can reach out to any of the nine authorized MINI dealerships across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024