MINI United: India's Biggest MINI Gathering Set for December 2024

Bengaluru is set to host the inaugural edition of MINI United, a landmark event for MINI enthusiasts across India. Scheduled for December 7, 2024, the gathering will see the largest-ever convoy of MINI cars, celebrating the brand's legacy and community spirit.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India, expressed that MINI United is about more than just cars; it's a celebration of individuals and their stories. The event will bring together MINI owners from cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kochi, fostering connections and sharing the vibrant spirit of the MINI community.

MINI United has made a mark globally, and this Indian iteration aims to create iconic moments by uniting MINI fans in a celebration of passion, individuality, and connection. For more details, potential attendees can reach out to any of the nine authorized MINI dealerships across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)