Tim Burton: Sequels and Future Collaborations with Johnny Depp

Tim Burton, known for his unique films, expressed no plans for a sequel to 'Edward Scissorhands', despite its success. At the Marrakech International Film Festival, he mentioned the possibility of reuniting with Johnny Depp, highlighting the importance of collaboration in his filmmaking approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-12-2024 17:52 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 17:52 IST
Renowned filmmaker Tim Burton has categorically stated that he has no plans for a sequel to the widely acclaimed 1990 film 'Edward Scissorhands', which starred Johnny Depp. Despite the film's success, Burton believes some stories are best left untouched, maintaining it felt like a unique artistic venture rather than a series.

Speaking at the Marrakech International Film Festival, Burton emphasized the selective nature of sequels in his work. He cited 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' as another example of a stand-alone project, suggesting certain narratives should remain distinct and pure to their original envisioning.

The 66-year-old director, however, hinted at future collaborations with Depp, with whom he has worked on several projects. Highlighting the collaborative essence of filmmaking, Burton expressed optimism about working with Depp again, dependent on the suitability of future projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

