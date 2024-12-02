Flavors of France: Exclusive French Apples Debut in Mumbai

The Interbranch Association for Fresh French Fruit and Vegetables, known as INTERFEL, is bringing a unique selection of French apples to the heart of Mumbai, aiming to enchant Indian consumers with their exceptional taste and sustainable farming practices. The collection includes celebrated apple varieties such as Red Delicious, Golden Delicious, Royal Gala, Granny Smith, and the vibrant red-fleshed Kissabel®, a treat exclusive to the French season.

Despite facing severe frosts that have impacted agricultural yields across Eastern Europe, France's apple orchards have remained resilient. While overall European production is expected to drop to 10.2 million tons, France is set to maintain a stable yield of 1.463 million tons in 2024. This success is attributed to sustainable farming techniques like precision irrigation and environmentally-friendly pest control, ensuring high-quality fruits that are beneficial to both consumers and the environment.

An exclusive event held at Mumbai's IFBE on December 1st introduced these apple varieties to the Indian market. Hosted by INTERFEL, the event featured live cooking demonstrations and a curated menu by Chef Darius Madon, highlighting the apples' culinary versatility with dishes such as Chilled Apple Salad and a Royal Gala and Cranberry galette. For consumers eager to try these flavors, the apples are available at major retail outlets across India, with INTERFEL orchestrating store activities to enhance consumer engagement and promote the enchanting quality of French apples.

(With inputs from agencies.)