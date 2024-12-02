Left Menu

Notre Dame Reopens: A Grand Return with Musical Flair

Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris is set to reopen this weekend after a five-year reconstruction following the 2019 fire. High-security measures will be in place, mirroring those seen during the Paris Olympics. The island will host invite-only ceremonies, followed by a concert featuring international artists.

Updated: 02-12-2024 18:56 IST
The iconic Notre Dame Cathedral will officially reopen this weekend, marking a triumphant return after more than five years of reconstruction following the devastating fire of 2019. This grand reopening will be an invite-only affair, with unparalleled security measures reminiscent of those during the Paris Olympics.

Numerous dignitaries, including French President Emmanuel Macron and approximately 50 heads of state and government, are expected to attend the exclusive ceremonies on the cathedral's island location. The events will see a blend of religious rituals and showbiz, with Paris Archbishop Laurent Ulrich set to preside over the reopening service.

The celebrations will include a star-studded musical concert, featuring renowned artists such as Pretty Yende, Lang Lang, and Yo-Yo Ma. Public viewing areas will be established along the Seine River to accommodate up to 40,000 spectators.

