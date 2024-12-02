Left Menu

Elton John's Emotional Revelation: A Legend's Battle with Vision Loss

Music icon Elton John revealed to a London audience that he has lost his sight due to an eye infection earlier this year. Despite his struggle, he expressed gratitude for his family's support. The legendary artist has been unable to work on new projects due to his condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 18:56 IST
Elton John

In a heartfelt disclosure, music icon Elton John shared with a theatre audience in London's West End that he has lost his sight following complications from an eye infection earlier this year.

The 77-year-old artist, celebrated for classics such as 'Tiny Dancer' and 'Your Song', addressed the crowd post-show at the Dominion Theatre. Despite his inability to witness the performance visually, he expressed appreciation for the audible experience.

While highlighting his gratitude towards his husband, David Furnish, for support during this trying time, John also conveyed concerns about the future, acknowledging the impact of his condition on his ability to produce new music.

(With inputs from agencies.)

