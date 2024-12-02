Elton John's Emotional Revelation: A Legend's Battle with Vision Loss

In a heartfelt disclosure, music icon Elton John shared with a theatre audience in London's West End that he has lost his sight following complications from an eye infection earlier this year.

The 77-year-old artist, celebrated for classics such as 'Tiny Dancer' and 'Your Song', addressed the crowd post-show at the Dominion Theatre. Despite his inability to witness the performance visually, he expressed appreciation for the audible experience.

While highlighting his gratitude towards his husband, David Furnish, for support during this trying time, John also conveyed concerns about the future, acknowledging the impact of his condition on his ability to produce new music.

