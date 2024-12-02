Revamping Handicrafts: Himachal's Leap into Modern Marketing

Himachal Pradesh Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan has called for a strategic shift in the operations of the State Handicrafts and Handloom Corporation. Emphasizing contemporary design and development, Chauhan aims to ensure the corporation's competitiveness in modern markets.

During the 193rd Board of Directors meeting, held on Monday, Chauhan reinforced the state government's commitment to enhancing employee benefits within the corporation. Speaking to the board members, he revealed an increase in dearness allowance from 38 percent to 42 percent, reflecting the government's supportive stance.

Additionally, Chauhan announced an adjustment in the minimum wages for skilled and unskilled workers, scheduled to take effect from April 1, 2024. This move aims to acknowledge and reward the craftsmanship that defines Himachal's rich handloom and handicraft heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)