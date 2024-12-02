Left Menu

Bengaluru's Wedding Trends: Lower Budgets, More Guests, and a Digital Twist

The Annual Wedding Report 2024 reveals Bengaluru's unique wedding trends, including lower budgets compared to the national average but significantly more guests. The popularity of social media influences wedding planning, with digital tools and destination weddings on the rise. Sustainability also plays a significant role in modern wedding choices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-12-2024 21:50 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 21:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru weddings are witnessing a unique trend: lower budgets yet more guests, according to the Annual Wedding Report 2024. Despite spending 12 percent less than the national average of Rs 36.5 lakh, Bengaluru hosts 30 percent more guests, marking a shift in wedding norms.

WedMeGood, a wedding planning platform, highlights the increasing role of digital tools in wedding preparations. The report notes the growing popularity of social media over traditional dating apps for meeting partners, and the emergence of social media managers for weddings.

Sustainability is also becoming significant, with 45.5 percent of couples choosing lab-grown diamonds and 52 percent making eco-friendly choices like donating excess food. Rising destination weddings and the increasing hiring of wedding planners further underscore evolving wedding dynamics in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

