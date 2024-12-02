Bengaluru's Wedding Trends: Lower Budgets, More Guests, and a Digital Twist

Bengaluru weddings are witnessing a unique trend: lower budgets yet more guests, according to the Annual Wedding Report 2024. Despite spending 12 percent less than the national average of Rs 36.5 lakh, Bengaluru hosts 30 percent more guests, marking a shift in wedding norms.

WedMeGood, a wedding planning platform, highlights the increasing role of digital tools in wedding preparations. The report notes the growing popularity of social media over traditional dating apps for meeting partners, and the emergence of social media managers for weddings.

Sustainability is also becoming significant, with 45.5 percent of couples choosing lab-grown diamonds and 52 percent making eco-friendly choices like donating excess food. Rising destination weddings and the increasing hiring of wedding planners further underscore evolving wedding dynamics in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)