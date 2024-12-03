Legal Limbo: Hindu Leader Awaits Bail Amidst Rising Tensions

Chinmoy Krishna Das, a Hindu leader, remains in legal uncertainty after a Bangladesh court postponed his bail hearing for a month due to the absence of any lawyer to represent him, according to bdnews24.com.

The judge has reset the hearing for January 2, with heavy security deployed at the Chattogram court for the proceedings. Das, a prominent spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was arrested at Dhaka's airport on sedition charges, stirring widespread protests among his supporters.

His detention has intensified India-Bangladesh tensions, with India raising concerns over increased attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. The incident follows political shifts in Bangladesh and is emblematic of growing anxiety within minority communities in the region.

