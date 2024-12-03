Unveiling ITME Center: A Hub of Culture and Convenience in South Mumbai

The India ITME Society has introduced the ITME Center, a state-of-the-art venue located in South Mumbai. This facility is set to become a prime destination for diverse activities, from art exhibitions to corporate events, with its sophisticated and well-equipped infrastructure.

Covering an area of over 10,000 square feet, the ITME Center offers soundproof halls, digital facilities, conference rooms, and a VIP lounge. It can accommodate between 180 to 400 people, depending on the event style. Proximity to Mumbai's landmark sites enhances its appeal as a hub of cultural and corporate gatherings.

Designed with versatility in mind, the ITME Center provides a high-class setting for theatrical performances, workshops, product launches, and more. With its convenient location and competitive pricing, the venue is poised to meet the varied needs of its clientele. View the venue by appointment or take a virtual tour online.

(With inputs from agencies.)