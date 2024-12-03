Left Menu

Unveiling ITME Center: A Hub of Culture and Convenience in South Mumbai

India ITME Society has launched ITME Center, a new venue in South Mumbai, to host various events from exhibitions to corporate functions. The center boasts luxurious facilities, including conference rooms and a VIP lounge, in a prime location near key landmarks, making it an attractive destination for diverse activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-12-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 15:22 IST
Unveiling ITME Center: A Hub of Culture and Convenience in South Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

The India ITME Society has introduced the ITME Center, a state-of-the-art venue located in South Mumbai. This facility is set to become a prime destination for diverse activities, from art exhibitions to corporate events, with its sophisticated and well-equipped infrastructure.

Covering an area of over 10,000 square feet, the ITME Center offers soundproof halls, digital facilities, conference rooms, and a VIP lounge. It can accommodate between 180 to 400 people, depending on the event style. Proximity to Mumbai's landmark sites enhances its appeal as a hub of cultural and corporate gatherings.

Designed with versatility in mind, the ITME Center provides a high-class setting for theatrical performances, workshops, product launches, and more. With its convenient location and competitive pricing, the venue is poised to meet the varied needs of its clientele. View the venue by appointment or take a virtual tour online.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024