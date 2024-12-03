Left Menu

Empowering Accessibility: Breaking Barriers with YesToAccess App

A nationwide accessibility audit campaign was launched at the National Awards for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities. Led by DEPwD and APD, the initiative uses the AI-powered YesToAccess app to make public spaces inclusive. Users can assess accessibility features, generating real-time scores available on a public map.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 17:25 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 17:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities marked a significant moment as the National Awards for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities witnessed the launch of an ambitious accessibility audit campaign. Held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, the event introduced an initiative by the Department for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), aided by the Association of People with Disability (APD).

Shri. Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary DEPwD, emphasized the initiative's role under the Accessible India Campaign, promoting inclusive public spaces by empowering citizens and utilizing technology. The cutting-edge YesToAccess app enables users to conduct comprehensive audits, enhancing data collection through AI capabilities.

Mr. Jacob Kurian of APD hailed the YesToAccess app for its innovative use of AI in fostering community action. This initiative contributes to the Accessible India Campaign's objectives by ensuring transparency in data sharing and community involvement, aiming for a barrier-free nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

