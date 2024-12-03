Empowering Accessibility: Breaking Barriers with YesToAccess App

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities marked a significant moment as the National Awards for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities witnessed the launch of an ambitious accessibility audit campaign. Held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, the event introduced an initiative by the Department for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), aided by the Association of People with Disability (APD).

Shri. Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary DEPwD, emphasized the initiative's role under the Accessible India Campaign, promoting inclusive public spaces by empowering citizens and utilizing technology. The cutting-edge YesToAccess app enables users to conduct comprehensive audits, enhancing data collection through AI capabilities.

Mr. Jacob Kurian of APD hailed the YesToAccess app for its innovative use of AI in fostering community action. This initiative contributes to the Accessible India Campaign's objectives by ensuring transparency in data sharing and community involvement, aiming for a barrier-free nation.

