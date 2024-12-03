Vanessa Williams Shines in Elton John's West End Musical Debut
Vanessa Williams makes her West End debut in Elton John's musical adaptation of 'The Devil Wears Prada,' playing the iconic role of Miranda Priestly. The performance has been well-received, featuring extravagant costumes and a dynamic score by Elton John, known for his Broadway successes.
In her first appearance on London's West End, Vanessa Williams, famed actor and star of "Ugly Betty," showcases her talent in Elton John's latest musical adaptation of "The Devil Wears Prada." Williams takes on the formidable role of Miranda Priestly, a character immortalized by Meryl Streep in the 2006 film.
The musical, inspired by Lauren Weisberger's novel, is energized by a score from Elton John, celebrating yet another foray into theatrical compositions. Despite a recent eye infection impacting his vision, John's passion remains evident, with audiences responding enthusiastically to the production.
Extravagance dominates the stage, notably in costume design, with Williams and fellow actor Georgie Buckland undergoing multiple changes to showcase designs by iconic names like Alexander McQueen and Tom Ford. The actors, including Matt Henry who plays Nigel, hope the show's success in London leads to a Broadway debut.
(With inputs from agencies.)
