President's Odisha Sojourn: Honoring Heritage and Progress

President Droupadi Murmu began her five-day visit to Odisha with a heartfelt gesture, unveiling a statue of Pandit Raghunath Murmu, a revered Santali writer and educator, in Bhubaneswar.

Emphasizing cultural reverence, Murmu visited the sacred site Adim Owar Jarpa Jaher, offering prayers in honor of Santali heritage. Her arrival at Biju Patnaik International Airport was marked by a warm reception from Governor Raghubar Das and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

The President's schedule is packed with notable events: observing religious ceremonies in Puri, attending academic anniversaries, and engaging in infrastructural advancements across Khurda, Mayurbhanj, and more. Security measures are robust as she continues to inspire through her dedication to Odisha's cultural and developmental progress.

