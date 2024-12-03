Left Menu

Sarovar Hotels Expands in Amritsar, Celebrating Punjab's Heritage

Sarovar Hotels has opened a new 70-room property in Amritsar in collaboration with Sarb Alliance Hospitality. This marks its second hotel in the city and seventh in Punjab. The company aims to offer exceptional hospitality while celebrating Punjab’s cultural heritage, further enhancing Amritsar's appeal as a global destination.

  • Country:
  • India

Ajay K Bakaya, Managing Director of Sarovar Hotels, emphasized the company's commitment to blending hospitality with a celebration of Punjab's rich cultural heritage. This initiative aims to enhance Amritsar's reputation as a global travel destination.

Sarovar Hotels, managed by experienced industry professionals, oversees more than 135 hotels across 85 destinations under brands like Sarovar Premiere, Sarovar Portico, Hometel, and Golden Tulip.

