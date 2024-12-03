Sarovar Hotels Expands in Amritsar, Celebrating Punjab's Heritage
Sarovar Hotels has opened a new 70-room property in Amritsar in collaboration with Sarb Alliance Hospitality. This marks its second hotel in the city and seventh in Punjab. The company aims to offer exceptional hospitality while celebrating Punjab’s cultural heritage, further enhancing Amritsar's appeal as a global destination.
Sarovar Hotels has inaugurated a new 70-room property in Amritsar, created in partnership with Sarb Alliance Hospitality. This addition is the second for the hotel chain in Amritsar and its seventh in Punjab.
Ajay K Bakaya, Managing Director of Sarovar Hotels, emphasized the company's commitment to blending hospitality with a celebration of Punjab's rich cultural heritage. This initiative aims to enhance Amritsar's reputation as a global travel destination.
Sarovar Hotels, managed by experienced industry professionals, oversees more than 135 hotels across 85 destinations under brands like Sarovar Premiere, Sarovar Portico, Hometel, and Golden Tulip.
