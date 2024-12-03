Thailand's 72nd Half-Century: Royal Celebrations Illuminate Bangkok

In a ceremonial display of reverence, Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn presided over a grand parade in Bangkok's Royal Plaza, marking his 72nd birthday with royal splendor.

This highly anticipated event was the first of its kind in 16 years, underscoring the cultural significance of completing the sixth 12-year cycle, a milestone that holds special meaning in Thai traditions.

King Vajiralongkorn's reign faces the complexities of political division, a stark contrast to his father Bhumibol's era, which successfully navigated the region's geopolitical upheavals. The parade, led by Queen Suthida and watched by the public, concluded with a solemn oath of allegiance.

