Left Menu

Thailand's 72nd Half-Century: Royal Celebrations Illuminate Bangkok

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn's 72nd birthday was marked by a grand parade, his first in 16 years at the Royal Plaza, highlighting the cultural significance of the sixth 12-year cycle. Challenges of political polarisation distinguish his reign from his father's, who was widely respected for navigating geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 03-12-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 20:24 IST
Thailand's 72nd Half-Century: Royal Celebrations Illuminate Bangkok
King Maha Vajiralongkorn
  • Country:
  • Thailand

In a ceremonial display of reverence, Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn presided over a grand parade in Bangkok's Royal Plaza, marking his 72nd birthday with royal splendor.

This highly anticipated event was the first of its kind in 16 years, underscoring the cultural significance of completing the sixth 12-year cycle, a milestone that holds special meaning in Thai traditions.

King Vajiralongkorn's reign faces the complexities of political division, a stark contrast to his father Bhumibol's era, which successfully navigated the region's geopolitical upheavals. The parade, led by Queen Suthida and watched by the public, concluded with a solemn oath of allegiance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024